Beach Hazards Statement issued October 17 at 8:02PM PDT until October 18 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves 3 to 6 feet
are expected for west-facing beaches.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.