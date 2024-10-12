Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 6:19AM PDT until October 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.