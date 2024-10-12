Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 2:38AM PDT until October 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or

less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.

For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility this morning could make driving

conditions hazardous. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.