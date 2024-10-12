Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 2:38AM PDT until October 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.