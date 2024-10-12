Dense Fog Advisory issued October 12 at 2:38AM PDT until October 12 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or
less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.
For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility this morning could make driving
conditions hazardous. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.