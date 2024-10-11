Dense Fog Advisory issued October 11 at 3:39AM PDT until October 11 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland
Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Malibu Coast, Palos Verdes
Hills, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura
County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.