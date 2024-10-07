Heat Advisory issued October 7 at 9:07AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 102
degrees common. Foothill locations will be hotter with warm
overnight lows.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid hiking and
strenuous outdoor activities during the late morning through early
evening hours.