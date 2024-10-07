Excessive Heat Warning issued October 7 at 9:07AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to

108 degrees common. Warm overnight lows of 75 to 85 degrees are

expected in the lower mountains and foothills.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It will be very dangerous to perform

strenuous activities during the late morning through early evening

hours this weekend. Use extreme caution when hiking or biking

anywhere in the warned area, including in the popular Santa Monica

Mountains.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.