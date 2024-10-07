Excessive Heat Warning issued October 7 at 9:07AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to
108 degrees common. Warm overnight lows of 75 to 85 degrees are
expected in the lower mountains and foothills.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It will be very dangerous to perform
strenuous activities during the late morning through early evening
hours this weekend. Use extreme caution when hiking or biking
anywhere in the warned area, including in the popular Santa Monica
Mountains.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.