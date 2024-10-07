Dense Fog Advisory issued October 7 at 8:28PM PDT until October 8 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast, San Luis Obispo
County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County
Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.