Dense Fog Advisory issued October 7 at 3:26AM PDT until October 7 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Malibu Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast,
Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Ventura County Beaches,
and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.