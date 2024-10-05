Heat Advisory issued October 5 at 5:58PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 102

degrees common. Foothill locations will be hotter with warm

overnight lows.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.