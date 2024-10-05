Excessive Heat Warning issued October 5 at 5:58PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to
108 degrees common. Warm overnight lows of 75 to 85 degrees are
expected in the lower mountains and foothills.
* WHERE…Most mountains and valley areas.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.