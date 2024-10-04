Excessive Heat Warning issued October 4 at 2:45AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to
108 degrees expected. Highest temperatures will be in the valleys,
lower foothills and Santa Monica Mountains. Overnight lows will be
in the 60s and 70s, except lower 80s in some foothill locations.
* WHERE…Most mountains and valley areas.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It will be very dangerous to perform
strenuous activities during the late morning through early evening
hours over the weekend. Use extreme caution when hiking or biking,
even in the popular Santa Monica Mountains, as some of the hottest
conditions will be in that location. Heat Advisories may be needed
for interior portions of the coastal plain, including Downtown Los
Angeles.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.