Excessive Heat Warning issued October 4 at 2:45AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to

108 degrees expected. Highest temperatures will be in the valleys,

lower foothills and Santa Monica Mountains. Overnight lows will be

in the 60s and 70s, except lower 80s in some foothill locations.

* WHERE…Most mountains and valley areas.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It will be very dangerous to perform

strenuous activities during the late morning through early evening

hours over the weekend. Use extreme caution when hiking or biking,

even in the popular Santa Monica Mountains, as some of the hottest

conditions will be in that location. Heat Advisories may be needed

for interior portions of the coastal plain, including Downtown Los

Angeles.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.