Excessive Heat Warning issued October 4 at 12:42PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to
108 degrees common. Warm overnight lows in the lower mountains and
foothills of 75 to 85 common.
* WHERE…Most mountains and valleys of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It will be very dangerous to perform
strenuous activities during the late morning through early evening
hours, including the weekend. Use extreme caution when hiking or
biking anywhere in the warned area, including the popular Santa
Monica Mountains.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid hiking and
strenuous outdoor activities during the late morning through early
evening hours.