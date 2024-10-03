Red Flag Warning issued October 3 at 9:01AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

MOST INTERIOR MOUNTAIN AREAS INCLUDING THE SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND

THE SANTA LUCIAS…

.Extremely hot and dry conditions remain on track through

today, with extremely deep mixing heights of 12,000 to 20,000

feet each afternoon. Minimum humidities between 5 and 15 percent

will be common in the mountains and valleys. These conditions are

similar to the early September heat wave that brought 3 large

fires to the area (including the Bridge Fire). With critically

dry fuels and the high risk for large plume dominated fires, Red

Flag Warnings are in effect for the highest risk areas.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs 95 to 105 degrees common and mixing heights

peaking at 12,000 to 20,000 feet this afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 5 to 15 percent.

* WINDS…Northwest to northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with to gusts

25 mph. Isolated gusts to 35 mph possible.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large vertical plume growth, rapid fire spread, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.