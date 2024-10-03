Heat Advisory issued October 3 at 2:21AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 105. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures

up to 105 possible.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.