Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued October 3 at 2:21AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 9:42 am
Published 2:21 am

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 107. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
up to 104 possible.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles
County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, and Southern Ventura
County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content