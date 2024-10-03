Excessive Heat Warning issued October 3 at 2:21AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with temperatures up to 107. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103 possible.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this
evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning
through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.