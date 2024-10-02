Red Flag Warning issued October 2 at 9:44AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR MOST

INTERIOR MOUNTAIN AREAS INCLUDING THE SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND THE

SANTA LUCIAS…

.Extremely hot and dry conditions remain on track through

Thursday, with extremely deep mixing heights of 12,000 to 20,000

feet each afternoon. Minimum humidities between 5 and 15 percent

will be common in the mountains and valleys, especially today.

These conditions are similar to the early September heat wave that

brought 3 large fires to the area (including the Bridge Fire).

Adding to the threat are significant north winds tonight over

mountain and foothill areas with gusts between 25 to 40 mph. With

critically dry fuels and the high risk for large plume dominated

fires, Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the highest risk areas

that also have those north wind potential.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs 100 to 110 degrees common and mixing

heights peaking at 12,000 to 20,000 feet each afternoon. Minimum

temperatures of 75 to 85 degrees will be common, especially in

the foothills.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 5 to 15 percent each day,

with very poor overnight recovery of 12 to 25 percent.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to

35 mph. Isolated gusts to 40 mph possible.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large vertical plume growth, rapid fire spread, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.