Red Flag Warning issued October 2 at 3:44PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR MOST
INTERIOR MOUNTAIN AREAS INCLUDING THE SANTA YNEZ RANGE AND THE
SANTA LUCIAS…
.Extremely hot and dry conditions remain on track through
Thursday, with extremely deep mixing heights of 12,000 to
20,000 feet each afternoon. Minimum humidities between 5 and
15 percent will be common in the mountains and valleys,
especially today. These conditions are similar to the early
September heat wave that brought 3 large fires to the area
(including the Bridge Fire). Adding to the threat are significant
north winds tonight (Wednesday) over mountain and foothill areas
with gusts between 25 to 40 mph. With critically dry fuels and the
high risk for large plume dominated fires, Red Flag Warnings are
in effect for the highest risk areas that also have those north
wind potential.
* TEMPERATURES…Highs 100 to 110 degrees common and mixing
heights peaking at 12,000 to 20,000 feet each afternoon.
Minimum temperatures of 75 to 85 degrees will be common,
especially in the foothills.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 5 to 15 percent each day,
with very poor overnight recovery of 12 to 25 percent.
* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to
35 mph. Isolated gusts to 40 mph possible.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for large vertical plume growth, rapid fire spread, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.