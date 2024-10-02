Heat Advisory issued October 2 at 7:56PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 98. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures

up to 99 possible.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles

County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, and Southern Ventura

County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Thursday. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.