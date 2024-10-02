Heat Advisory issued October 2 at 7:56PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 101.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.