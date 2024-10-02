Heat Advisory issued October 2 at 3:36AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Daytime temperatures in the 90s to up to 103 degrees.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles
County San Gabriel Valley, Northern Ventura County Mountains, Ojai
Valley, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.