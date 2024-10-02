Heat Advisory issued October 2 at 3:36AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 99. For the Dense
Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Thursday. For the
Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Low visibility could
make driving conditions hazardous.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.