Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued October 2 at 3:36AM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 3:36 am

* WHAT…Daytime temperatures in the 90s up to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Ventura County
Inland Coast.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this
evening.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations
including the very young, the very old, those without air
conditioning, and those active outdoors.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content