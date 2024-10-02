Heat Advisory issued October 2 at 1:39PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 107. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
up to 104 possible.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles
County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, and Southern Ventura
County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Thursday. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.