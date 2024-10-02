Heat Advisory issued October 2 at 1:39PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 92.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los
Angeles, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, and Ventura
County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.