Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 7:56PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with temperatures up to 99. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 possible.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday
evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.