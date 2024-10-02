Skip to Content
Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 3:36AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 3:36 am

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures up to
106 degrees and overnight low temperatures offering little
reprieve from the heat.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content