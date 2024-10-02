Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 1:57AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures up to

103 degrees and overnight low temperatures offering little

reprieve from the heat.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.