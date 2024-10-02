Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 1:57AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures up to
103 degrees and overnight low temperatures offering little
reprieve from the heat.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.