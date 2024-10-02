Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 1:39PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with temperatures up to 107. For the Excessive Heat Watch,

dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 possible.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday

evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.