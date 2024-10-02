Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 1:39PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with temperatures up to 107. For the Excessive Heat Watch,

dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 possible.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains

Recreational Area, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational

Area.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this

evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning

through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.