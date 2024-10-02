Dense Fog Advisory issued October 2 at 3:36AM PDT until October 2 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Daytime temperatures in the 90s up to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Ventura County

Inland Coast.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.

For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations

including the very young, the very old, those without air

conditioning, and those active outdoors.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.