Dense Fog Advisory issued October 2 at 1:57AM PDT until October 2 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or
less in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 90
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Ventura County
Inland Coast.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations
including the very young, the very old, those without air
conditioning, and those active outdoors.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.