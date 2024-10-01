Red Flag Warning issued October 1 at 2:21PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR THE
I-5 CORRIDOR AND THE WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS INCLUDING THE
HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8
PM PDT THURSDAY FOR THE INTERIOR MOUNTAINS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND
SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES INCLUDING THE SANTA LUCIAS AND THE EASTERN
SANTA YNEZ RANGE…
.A strengthening upper level high pressure system combined with
weak offshore flow will bring another heat wave to the region
through at least Thursday. The I-5 Corridor was added to the
previously issued Red Flag Warning, and the Fire Weather Watch has
been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning with the Eastern Santa Ynez
Range added. Areas in the Red Flag Warning will have enhanced
offshore winds at times during the period overlapping with the hot
and very dry conditions, with humidities falling into the single
digits. The hot and unstable conditions will bring very high
mixing heights (similar to the Bridge Fire event) which will
create favorable conditions for large vertical plume growth with
any new fires.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM Wednesday to 8 PM
PDT Thursday. The previous Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to
a Red Flag Warning.
* TEMPERATURES…Highs 100 to 110 degrees with mixing heights
peaking at 12,000 to 20,000 feet each afternoon. Minimum
temperatures of 72 to 85 degrees will be common.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 5 to 15 percent each day,
with very poor overnight recovery of 12 to 25 percent. Poorest
Wednesday night.
* WINDS…North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to
35 mph.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for large vertical plume growth, rapid fire spread, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.