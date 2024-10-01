Red Flag Warning issued October 1 at 2:21PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR THE

I-5 CORRIDOR AND THE WESTERN SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS INCLUDING THE

HIGHWAY 14 CORRIDOR…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8

PM PDT THURSDAY FOR THE INTERIOR MOUNTAINS OF SAN LUIS OBISPO AND

SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES INCLUDING THE SANTA LUCIAS AND THE EASTERN

SANTA YNEZ RANGE…

.A strengthening upper level high pressure system combined with

weak offshore flow will bring another heat wave to the region

through at least Thursday. The I-5 Corridor was added to the

previously issued Red Flag Warning, and the Fire Weather Watch has

been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning with the Eastern Santa Ynez

Range added. Areas in the Red Flag Warning will have enhanced

offshore winds at times during the period overlapping with the hot

and very dry conditions, with humidities falling into the single

digits. The hot and unstable conditions will bring very high

mixing heights (similar to the Bridge Fire event) which will

create favorable conditions for large vertical plume growth with

any new fires.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM Wednesday to 8 PM

PDT Thursday. The previous Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to

a Red Flag Warning.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs 100 to 110 degrees with mixing heights

peaking at 12,000 to 20,000 feet each afternoon. Minimum

temperatures of 72 to 85 degrees will be common.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 5 to 15 percent each day,

with very poor overnight recovery of 12 to 25 percent. Poorest

Wednesday night.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to

35 mph.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large vertical plume growth, rapid fire spread, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.