Heat Advisory issued October 1 at 2:06AM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 2:06 am

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 102 expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Ojai Valley, Santa Susana
Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Southern
Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

