Heat Advisory issued October 1 at 2:05PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central
Coast, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo
County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa
Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Southern
Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.