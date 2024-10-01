Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued October 1 at 1:09PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:09 pm

* WHAT…Daytime temperatures in the 90s up to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los
Angeles, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, and Ventura
County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content