Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 1:34PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, daytime temperatures up to 99
degrees today. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Wednesday. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures will offer little
reprieve from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.