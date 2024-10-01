Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 1:09PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, daytime temperatures up to 97

degrees today. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with daytime temperatures up to 105 degrees.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Wednesday. For the

Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for

anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures will offer little

reprieve from the heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.