Dense Fog Advisory issued October 1 at 2:06AM PDT until October 3 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or

less in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 102

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Thursday. For

the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations

including the very young, the very old, those without air

conditioning, and those active outdoors.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.