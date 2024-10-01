Dense Fog Advisory issued October 1 at 2:06AM PDT until October 3 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast, Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Southeastern
Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.