Heat Advisory issued September 30 at 8:55AM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, and
Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.