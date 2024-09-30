Heat Advisory issued September 30 at 8:55AM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 99 expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Ojai Valley, Santa Susana
Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.