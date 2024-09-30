Excessive Heat Warning issued September 30 at 1:03PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 expected.

