Dense Fog Advisory issued September 30 at 3:53AM PDT until September 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. High

temperatures 94 to 104 expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.

For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations

including the very young, the very old, those without air

conditioning, and those active outdoors.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.