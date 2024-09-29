Heat Advisory issued September 29 at 2:28PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…High temperatures 94 to 104 expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range,
Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys,
Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,
Santa Susana Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, and Los Angeles County San
Gabriel Valley
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.