Heat Advisory issued September 29 at 2:28PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…High temperatures of 92 to 102 expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and
Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warm overnight lows in the upper 60s and 70s
will provide little relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

