Dense Fog Advisory issued September 27 at 2:06AM PDT until September 27 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog for the
Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you and around your vehicle.