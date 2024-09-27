Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued September 27 at 2:06AM PDT until September 27 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 2:06 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog for the
Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you and around your vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content