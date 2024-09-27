Dense Fog Advisory issued September 27 at 2:06AM PDT until September 27 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog for the

Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you and around your vehicle.