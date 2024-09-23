Dense Fog Advisory issued September 23 at 8:10PM PDT until September 24 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog at the

coast, spreading inland overnight.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility will create hazardous driving conditions.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.